Fundraising page set up to help Aylesbury cancer sufferer Sharon on her wedding day

A fundraising page has been set up to help support a woman from Aylesbury who has terminal cancer with her wedding preparations.

Sharon Rothero, 47, is aiming to marry Shaun Berry, 50, between Christmas and New Year at Woburn Safari Park.

Sharon said: “We met seven years ago through a friend.

“A year later we went on our first date to Woburn Safari Park.”

This is the second time Sharon has faced the challenge of breast cancer, as she was first diagnosed in September 2017.

She said: “I underwent two operations, seven rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy, a double mastectomy and had two lymph nodes removed.

“I believed I was all clear but then when back working I experienced back pain and found out I had breast cancer again which this time affected the back and liver and was incurable.”

Shaun had planned on taking Sharon away to Venice in Italy to propose in May 2018, but sadly the first round of breast cancer treatment put that surprise on hold.

After receiving a second cancer diagnosis Shaun took Sharon away to Weymouth, where he popped the question live on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple with preparations for their wedding as neither of them are working.

Sharon has had to stop her work at Browns Solicitors in Aylesbury while Shaun, a self-employed painter and decorator has stopped working to care for his partner.

The fundraising page was set up on October 1 and already it has raised more than £5,600 to help with their wedding plans.

The couple have also received several offers of services and help on the day.

Sharon said: “People have offered to do the flowers and make cakes.

“I have been offered bridal services, a magician has offered their services and a photographer has come forward as well.

“Our local pub in Aylesbury is holding a Halloween quiz night on October 28 and all the money raised will go towards helping us as well.”

Despite the horrible situation, Sharon is keeping positive in the face of adversity.

She said: “My family and friends are helping to keep me strong and the wedding planning is partly helping to take my mind off cancer.

“I am truly grateful for all the offers of support I have had from so many people - it is very humbling.”

The Honey Bee is the venue for the Halloween quiz on Friday October 28 from 7pm.

Entry is £2, there are some great prizes on offer and fancy dress is encouraged.

All money raised from this event will go towards the couple’s wedding day.

The aim is to raise £10,000 towards the wedding which is set for December 29.

For more details about Sharon’s story and to donate visit www.gofundme.com and search ‘Sharon and Shaun’s wedding.’