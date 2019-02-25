Fun in the sun at 10km run in Winslow

Runners from all across Bucks took part in this year's Winslow 10k which took place yesterday (Sunday).
Winners were crowned in one of eight categories - with four for men and four for women.
In total 314 runners started the race on a sunny day.
Charlie May from the Vale of Aylesbury Athletics Club won the men's senior competition and came out with the fastest time from the whole day with a seriously quick 33 minutes and 35 seconds.
Organisers said: "It was a fantastic day for the run with the sun shining brightly.
"There was a great turnout from the runners with our best on the day entry ever.
The winners were as follows:
Men senior category - Charlie May - Vale Of Aylesbury Athletics Club - 33 minutes 35 seconds
Women senior category - Johanna Sharples - Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club - 39 minutes 14 seconds
MV40 category - Paul Graham - unattached - 36 minutes 55 seconds
MV50 category - Christopher Noble - Vale Of Aylesbury Athletics Club - 39 minutes 54 seconds
MV60 category - Tim Jones - Vale Of Aylesbury Athletics Club - 39 minutes 54 seconds
VF35 category - Sophie Delderfield - Vale Of Aylesbury Athletics Club - 37 minutes 37 seconds
VF45 category - Samantha Usher - Alchester Running Club - 41 minutes 42 seconds
VF55 category - Stephanie Cook - Thame Runners - 45 minutes 43 seconds