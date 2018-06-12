Fun in the countryside as Hoggeston farm opens its doors

More than 800 people enjoyed some fun in the sun as a Hoggeston family farm opened its doors on June 10.

Manor Farm opened to the public as part of LEAF Open Farm Sunday, a national event which saw hundreds of farms across the UK open their doors.

The sheep shearing demonstrations proved popular during an open day at Manor Farm, Hoggeston

The day was hosted by the Morris family who said: “The tractor and trailer rides were extremely popular and people also really enjoyed the sheep shearing, seeing the ten day-old piglets and the nature walk.

“Being on a mixed livestock and crop growing farm, the day was a valuable opportunity for visitors to learn where their food comes from and how it is produced.

“When asked what was the best part of the visit, one mother said ‘the trailer ride and nature trail, with the opportunity to learn about the positive environmental impact of the farm.’

“Another young visitor ‘enjoyed the sheep shearing because it was good to be so close up.’

All aboard! Tractor and trailer rides took place throughout the open day at Manor Farm, Hoggeston

“The barbecue did a roaring trade in our old-fashioned bangers and Hereford beef burgers, and the children especially loved trying all our different flavours of sausages at the sausage tasting!

“With more than 30 volunteer helpers, the day ran very smoothly and we were so lucky with the weather.”

To find out more about the farm visit http://www.morrisofhoggeston.co.uk