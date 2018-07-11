Fun for all at annual Aylesbury play event

Play in the Park returns to Vale Park next month, with activities for all the family to enjoy.

Play in the Park returns for the summer of 2018, on Wednesday August 1, lasting from 11am to 4pm.

To celebrate National Play Day, Aylesbury Vale District Council has organised this event aimed at children 12 and under, with the entertainment including a climbing wall, electric go-karts, Umbanda drums to show off your skills, and a petting farm where you’ll get to pet some of your favourite animals!

There will also be stands to get food and drink, including the marvellous Monsta Pizza.

To add to the magic of the day, Colonel Custard, a childrens entertainer, will get your eyes fixed and the childrens minds mesmerised on his spellbounding circus skills!

Acting leader of the council,Angela Macpherson said: “Play in the Park gives young children across Aylesbury Vale the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active day out with their friends and families.

“We’ve a great range of activities lined up, and I hope to see you on the day.”

Colonel Custard commented: “I can’t wait to come back to Play in the Park this year.

“It’s always such an amazing event, jam-packed with fun, laughter and smiles.

“This time around I’ll be teaching playful circus skills so be sure to bring your kids along!”

And to top it all off, its free to enter, as are some of the activities, however some will have a fee of £1 or £3, or will require tokens which can be bought from token booths provided.