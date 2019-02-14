Full panel announced for Question Time episode in Aylesbury

The full panel for tonight’s edition of BBC political programme Question Time, which is coming from the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury has been announced.

Conservative MP for North East Somerset, chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) and leading Brexit campaigner Jacob Rees-Mogg is the highest profile name on the panel.

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce

The other politician on the panel is Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy, who said this week she ‘might vote’ for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The rest of the panellists are economics commentator at the New Statesman Grace Blakeley, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, and comedian Geoff Norcott.

The programme will be recorded "as-live" at the Waterside this evening before being aired at 10.45pm tonight (Thursday) on BBC One.

Fiona Bruce will be in the chair for the show after taking over from David Dimbleby earlier this year.