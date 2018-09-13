Friends fundraise to help Steeple Claydon woman in cancer fight

More than £4,000 has been raised to help a woman from Steeple Claydon who is suffering breast cancer.

Alison Griffiths Fedoriw was initially diagnosed with the condition in February 2017 and although she was given the all-clear later in the year it returned in 2018 and is affecting her bones and liver.

Laura Towse (right) and Jessica King having their heads shaved by stylists Graeme Elder and Emma Sonon

After being given the news that the condition was terminal, she began treatment in the hope of prolonging her life as much as possible.

Alison has been a customer of freelance stylist Graeme Elder for several years.

Graeme said: “Alison is one brave person who is so positive and just seems to get on with her life now more than ever.”

Along with some of Alison’s family, Graeme helped to organise a cake sale outside the Co-Op.

Laura Towse having her hair cut by Alison Fedoriw and Graeme Elder

Their next fundraising event was ‘Brave the Shave’ where Alison’s daughter Naomi Fedoriw plus friends Jessica King, Laura Towse and Cheryl Rickard had their heads shaved by Graeme and his colleague Emma Sonon.

More than 90 people attempted the fundraising headshave event at Steeple Claydon Village Hall in July which featured a sale of cakes and toys.

Alison gave an inspirational speech during the event and her courage inspired attendees Caroline Hill and Lin and Layla Sullivan to also brave the shave.

The latest fundraiser was on September 8 and saw extended family Tracy Dobbs and her sister Tanya take part in a charity mud run.

Laura Towse having her haircut by Graeme and Alison

All these events have raised a total of £4,683 which will be shared between Cancer Research UK and Alison’s family.