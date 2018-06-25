Friars Square has the best shopping centre security team in the country

Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury won the Security Team of the Year title at the annual SCEPTRE Awards at the Dorchester in London last week.

Pictured from left to right collecting the award are Adam Coley-Wybraniec - regional manager, Incentive (security supplier), Numan Ghafoor – security officer, Naz Alam – deputy facilities manager, George Lait – facilities manager, Khalil Rahman – security officer and Andy Margieson – centre manager

Centre Manager Andy Margieson praised the security team’s dedication: “They really deserve this accolade.

“They play a vital role in making Friars Square Shopping Centre a safe, friendly and welcoming place to visit and work at.

“The team rebadged the security officers as ‘customer liaison officers’, demonstrating their versatility and the direction in which they wanted to move forward whilst providing the very best service.

“It’s a multi-faceted job, working with our retailers and other tenants, helping our shoppers of all ages to enjoy their time with us and responding to all kinds of situations.”

The SCEPTRE Awards recognise the best practice and people in the shopping centre sector, putting the spotlight on management teams, retailers and suppliers that demonstrate real excellence.