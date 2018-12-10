Friars Club launch petition to hold 50th anniversary exhibition

The iconic music venue has launched a change.org petition to help persuade the Bucks County Museum Trust to stage an exhibition to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Friars Aylesbury opened in Aylesbury on 2 June 1969 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.

David Stopps, from Friars said: "Aylesbury is generally known for four things, its ducks, Stoke Mandeville Paraplegic Games, its music club Friars Aylesbury and Earthly Messenger, the world's first statue of David Bowie.

"Friars has been in communication with the Bucks County Museum Director for over a year, about creating a proper exhibition to mark this important cultural milestone in Aylesbury.

history, but has finally been told no.

"Please support this petition to persuade the Bucks County Museum Trust to help Buckinghamshire celebrate this important and historic event!"

The Bucks County Museum held an exhibition back in 2013, which was very popular.

Back in 2013, the exhibition included audio and visual elements that covered 43 years of Aylesbury events and gigs Friars presented in Princes Risborough, Bedford, Watford, Dunstable and High Wycombe including those featuring The Faces, Elton John, Genesis, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.

To sign the petition, please visit:

https://www.change.org/p/bucks-county-museum-trust-allow-friars-aylesbury-to-celebrate-its-50th-anniversary-in-2019-with-an-exhibition-5fff29a8-ef1d-471e-b262-31699446e8cc?recruiter=238306631&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition

Friars Aylesbury has presented some of the biggest bands in the world in Aylesbury including: The Ramones, The Clash, David Bowie, U2, Genesis, The Jam, Madness, The Specials,

Motorhead, Erasure, Ian Dury, Iggy Pop, Blondie, The Police, Marillion and Pink Floyd amongst hundreds of others.

Friars will be presenting several concerts in 2019 to mark its 50th

Anniversary, including The Vaccines (24 Jan), Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets (with Nick Mason & Gary Kemp playing the early music of Pink Floyd - 30 April) and Steve Hackett (2 Nov).

