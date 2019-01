Friarage Road in Aylesbury is likely to be closed 'for the next few hours' due to a crash, according to Transport for Bucks.

The stretch of the A41 between Morrisons and Big Hand Mo's roundabout is shut because of the crash.

In a tweet Transport for Bucks are advising motorists to 'please avoid the area if you can and expect delays around Aylesbury.'

It is not known at the moment how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

More to come when we get it.