The Kings Head in Aylesbury is hosting some free live music from 5pm this afternoon (Saturday).

Face 2 Face will strut their stuff on the cobbles from 5pm.

A spokesman for Chiltern Brewery, which owns the historic town pub, said: “We are delighted that Face2Face, a group of internationally renowned musicians, will be playing a free concert in the cobbled courtyard.

“Playing an eclectic mix of music, this family-friendly event is one not to be missed!”