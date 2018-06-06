Fraudster jailed after stealing from 74 year old

A man has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment after he was convicted of fraud.

Andrew Rees, aged 52, of North Park, Iver, entered a guilty plea to one count of fraud by misrepresentation at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 March 2018.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday (1/6).

Between November and December 2015, Rees was working as a qualified chartered accountant.

However, he had been declared bankrupt in July 2015 and borrowed £19,000 from a 74-year-old client living in London, and failed in his duty to declare to his client that he was bankrupt.

Rees was charged with the offence on 26 July 2017.

Designated investigator Kevin Clingham, of the Investigation Hub based at Taplow, said: “Rees held a privileged position as the victim’s accountant and was privy to confidential financial information concerning his client.

“He took full advantage of this knowledge for his own ends. He abused his position and the trust placed in him by his client by borrowing money that he knew he could not repay.

“At the time of the loans, he was bankrupt, and he failed in his duty to inform the victim that he was.”