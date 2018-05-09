Four more fizztastic authors to weave their magic at WhizzFizzFest

Four fizztastic authors will join other celebrities in Aylesbury town centre at this year’s WhizzFizzFest, bringing with them a whole new world of magic and mystery to this amazing family festival on Saturday 30 June.

Laughter for all the family is guaranteed with David Solomons, award-winning children’s author of the hilarious sci-fi comedy My Brother is a Superhero. Find out where David’s inspirations for his unlikely superheroes and even unlikelier supervillains come from and hear David read from his latest book My Arch-Enemy is a Brain in a Jar.

Steve Anthony

Award-winning author and illustrator Steve Antony, creator of the Mr Panda series and The Queen’s Hat, will entertain both little and big with a fun, creative and interactive story time session. With plenty of pens and paper, children (and adults!) can learn to draw Mr Panda and share in Steve’s drawing tips.

Author and Sunday Times columnist, Andrew Clover, is never lost for words. And for WhizzFizzFest, he’ll be giving an energetic and interactive talk about his writing, storytelling and his latest brilliant character 9-year-old Rory Branagan - detective.

Emmy award-winning comedy writer and cartoonist, Andy Riley, author of the insanely funny series King Flashypants will draw anything the audience asks - before taking part in a spine-tingling evil laughing contest (FOO HOO HOO!!). As scriptwriter for animated film Gnomeo and Juliet, Sherlock Gnomes and BBC One’s Gangsta Granny and The Boy in the Dress, this is one for all the family.

Councillor Angela Macpherson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities, said: "We are delighted to announce four more authors attending WhizzFizzFest this year. As a children's literature and arts festival, the interactive author workshops are always popular with families. It's the perfect opportunity to meet the creator of your literary hero or discover a new favourite character while having fun and fueling your imagination! A fantastic day out for all the family."

Andrew Clover

To buy tickets for these events (tickets cost from £3) and to see the range of other ticketed events and free activities on offer, please visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk.

For the latest announcements and updates on the festival, which is organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council, follow @whizzfizzfest on Facebook and Twitter and use the hashtag #WhizzFizzFest