Four men arrested and charged for producing cannabis at business unit in Aylesbury

Four men have been charged with producing cannabis, following a raid on a business unit in Aylesbury yesterday (Thursday).

Officers raided 36 Edison Road at around 3pm yesterday and recovered what police described as 'a quantity of cannabis.'

Photo taken following the raid at 36 Edison Road, Aylesbury, yesterday afternoon

Four men have been charged with producing cannabis in relation to the premises.

The men are all of no fixed abode - Rexhep Bakalli, 24, Danjel Zefi, 22, Endri Sula, 27 and Seldi Sinani, 23.

All four are scheduled to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).