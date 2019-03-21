Former employees at Rivets in Aylesbury invited to reunion event this weekend

A reunion event for former employees at the Bifurcated & Tubular Rivet Company in Aylesbury is being held this weekend.

The company, affectionately known as Rivets, employed more than 800 workers and produced millions of rivets a week.

Rivets Sports and Social Club, Aylesbury

During the First World War it manufactured rivets for soldiers’ boots and tyre studs, and during the Second World War the rivets were used in aircraft and bomb casings.

In 2000, it was closed down and asset stripped.

Small gatherings of former employees continued until 2006 before they ceased.

Last year a successful reunion event featuring former Rivets employees took place and following its success another one is taking place at the Rivets Sports and Social Club, off Mandeville Road on Sunday March 24 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone who worked at Rivets is welcome to attend.

For more details or to register an interest in attending call organiser David Parker on 01296 688116 or e-mail dandj.parker@btinternet.com