Former Bucks Herald correspondent sets fifth crime novel in Aylesbury

The fifth novel in Pitstone author Dave Sivers’ popular Archer and Baines crime series, is set in Aylesbury.

In 'Too Long Gone', a gas explosion rips through a block of flats in Aylesbury, subsequently unearthing human remains.

As detectives attempt to identify the victim, another corpse turns up in another, and the signs are that a cross-county gang war is erupting, with Aylesbury Vale as the battleground.

Crime Writer Vicky Newham described the book as “a blistering read”.

Dave was the Ivinghoe and Pitstone correspondent for the Bucks Herald and Leighton Buzzard Observer for some twenty years. He has published seven books, won prizes for his short stories and written plays and other material for the local amateur stage.

He is also co-founder of the BeaconLIt literary festival.

You can visit Dave’s website at www.davesivers.co.uk.