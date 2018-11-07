Former Bedgrove priest denies all sex offence charges against him during court appearance

A priest who practiced at a Bedgrove church appeared in court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with sexual offences.

Francis McDermott, 75, of Atlantic Way, Westwood Ho, Biddeford, Devon, who worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bedgrove, Aylesbury, faces 20 charges of non-recent sexual offences which took place between 1971 and 1978 in High Wycombe and Norwich.

He appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday and denied all charges against him.

McDermott, who retired from the ministry in 2005, will re-appear for trial at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 4 2019.