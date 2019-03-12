Former Aylesbury panto star Russell Grant becomes patron of Wendover-based health charity Lindengate

TV personality Russell Grant, who starred in the Waterside Theatre's pantomimes in 2012 and 2014, has become a patron of Wendover-based mental health charity Lindengate.

The charity say that following a private visit to their base at the Old Allotment site, Russell was impressed by the social and therapeutic horticulture offered to those with mental health needs.

Lindengate’s service users attend managed sessions of gardening, arts, crafts, cooking and construction in our five-acre natural haven which supports mental wellbeing.

The charity said that Russell was interested that Lindengate organises” memory pathways” for those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Russell has a personal connection to the cause having lost his grandmother Alice, who he looked after for nine years, to Alzheimer's.

Russell starred as Roger the cabin boy in the Waterside's version of Peter Pan in 2012 before returning in 2014 to star as Baron Hardup in Peter Pan.