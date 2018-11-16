Former Aylesbury Crown Court judge among new deputy lieutenants for Bucks

A former Aylesbury Crown Court judge is among Bucks new deputy lieutenants.

His Honour Judge Francis Sheridan is one of the four new deputy lieutenants who will assist the current Lord Lieutenant of Bucks Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher.



The other new deputy lieutenants are Joanna Barclay, who has been involved working for a number of charities since moving to the area in 1992, Dr Sheena Dykes, who co-founded the charity Wycombe Homeless Connection and Mary Tuckett, who has been a magistrate in the county for 23 years.

One of Bucks new deputy lieutenants - Joanna Barclay

The four new deputy lieutenants will assist Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher with supporting voluntary and community activities in the county and participating in civic and social activities.



Sir Henry said: "We welcome these new Deputy Lieutenants whose experience will further reinforce the effectiveness and diversity of the lieutenancy.



"They will be joining an outstanding network of men and women whose role it is to support the monarchy by upholding the dignity of the crown and support Buckinghamshire, its unique history and culture, by serving its communities and contributing positively to its future."

One of Bucks new deputy lieutenants - Mary Tuckett