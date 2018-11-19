Footway work across Aylesbury Vale

An overview of roadworks coming to Aylesbury Vale over the next few weeks has been announced this morning (Monday).

The works consist mainly of footway work at the following locations:

Starting today (Monday) work is taking place on Southfield Road, Princes Risborough daily between 7.30am and 4.30pm and is scheduled to last until November 20.

Also starting today, work is taking place on Limes Avenue, Aylesbury between 7.30am and 4.30pm and is scheduled to run until December 7.

From tomorrow (Tuesday) work is taking place on Thame Road, Longwick from Walnut Tree Lane to the Red Lion pub between 9.30am and 3.30pm and is scheduled to finish on December 7.

From tomorrow (Tuesday) work is taking place on Beaufort Close, Aylesbury between 7.30am to 4.30pm and will run until December 7.

In other roadworks news, ongoing safety barrier improvements continue on the A421 Tingewick to Finmere roundabout near Buckingham.

Work takes place between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day and work is scheduled to finish on November 30.

Please note works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.