Food treasure hunt sees car enthusiasts collect items for St Mary’s Church Christmas lunch

A group of car enthusiasts took part in a winter food drive to provide items for the lunch at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury on Christmas Day.

It was the second year that the event, known as a ‘turkey run’ has taken place.

This year 95 people met at The Akeman Inn in Kingswood before setting off on their route.

Organiser Thomas Gaunt said: “Participants followed a 60 mile route which took in areas including Bicester, Buckingham, Westcroft, Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury.

“They were asked to buy five different food items from various locations.

“Some people were very generous and bought all the items from the shopping list.

“All the food was then transported to St Mary’s and will be used to feed people at their community Christmas lunch.”

The following were bought during the turkey run: 18 turkeys, 30 packs of potatoes, 38 packs of 12 pigs in blankets, 21 packs of stuffing balls, 24 Christmas puddings, 27 bottles of squash, 35 tins of gravy granules, 23 pots of cranberry sauce, 28 boxes of custard, 44 rolls of wrapping paper, 418 crackers, 30 tins and boxes of biscuits, 28 tins of sweets, six boxes of chocolates and 40 mince pies.

Participants took part in vehicles including a McLaren 57 TS and a BMW.