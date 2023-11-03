Focus is on for new opticians opening

Eagle-eyed Aylesbury Sainsbury’s Gatehouse shoppers will have spotted that the new Specsavers store is nearing completion – with opening set for Monday 13 November.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr Steven Lambert, will be officially cutting the ribbon to the new opticians inside the superstore on Gatehouse Road at 9.30am.

‘We’re super excited to be opening our doors and welcoming the local community in,’ comments Ansar Asghar, store director at Specsavers Aylesbury Sainsbury’s Gatehouse.

‘Our aim is that this location will act as a sister store to our town centre store – adding a convenient option for those looking for the very best optical and audiology care.

The new store front at Specsavers Aylesbury

‘Alongside our commitment to eye and hearing care we’re also passionate about our community, supporting people and places. As part of our opening activity we’ll be helping the local foodbank by making donations of non-perishable food items, and will be championing the activity with our customers too.’

The new store will have three dedicated testing rooms including a sound-proofed audiology room for hearing appointments. The latest optical equipment will be fitted throughout, which includes an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine which is usually found in hospital eye departments. It produces a structural scan of the eye to help detect a range of eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

The store will be owned and run by Ansar and his co-director Dewartha Guha who are both familiar faces to Specsavers as they also head up the town centre store on the High Street. In line with the opening they have already locally recruited five members to join the team.