Florence Nightingale Hospice nurses on a mission to trek Great Wall of China to raise funds for palliative care

Four Florence Nightingale Hospice nurses will join a group of supporters on an epic mission to trek the Great Wall of China.

On November 2 the group will set off, and will spend five days trekking along some of the least visited parts of the Great Wall of China, walking up to seven hours a day.

Day hospice lead Tracey Batt and palliative care nurses Lynda Roche and Catherine Calder have been training hard in the Chiltern Hills for the challenge, which will raise money for the vital work of the hospice.

The nurses have also raised over £11,600 for the hospice through direct sponsorship via their Virginmoneygiving page, and have organised cake sales, fundraising stalls in Winslow and Wendover, a Christmas bucket collection in Tesco, a Mufti Day and a pottery evening for Florence Nightingale Hospice staff.

They’ve also had support from their local community: the Hampden Arms supported the nurses with a pub quiz, and St John’s School in Lacey Green organised a charity musical concert by children from Years 5 and 6 and The Lacey Green Singers.

Tracey said: “To be able to do such a challenge for a cause that is so important to me is a privilege.

“My patients are always my priority and I'm doing it with them in mind.”

Lynda added: “I’ve chosen to do this as a personal physical challenge.

“I try to do something every year, but with these lovely colleagues for such a great cause, it’s extra special.”

Palliative care nurse Catherine Calder went back to nursing because of the care that was given to her mother at the end of her life.

She said: “Five years ago my mum died from pancreatic cancer.

"The night before she died at home we were fortunate enough to have a palliative care nurse help care for her through the night,” she says.

“I will never forget the respect, compassion, dignity and care that was given to my mum and this will forever be a lasting memory. It gives me immense pride to help make each patient and their family feel the same support that my family was afforded. More recently I have had a reminder of how important palliative nursing care is, following the bereavement of my brother Christopher.

“Florence Nightingale Hospice and the Day Hospice rely upon charitable donations to continue to provide services to terminally ill patients. I am taking on the trek in China to help raise funds for the Hospice."

If you would like to support the Hospice Nurses by sponsoring them, please go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/fnhnurseschinatrek