Florence Nightingale Hospice 30th celebration kicks off with special reception

A special reception to celebrate 30 years of the Florence Nightingale Hospice was held last week.

Guests enjoyed drinks and canapes, before speeches outlining the importance and impact of the charity and it’s good work for those at the end of their life.

Speakers at the event on Thursday included Dr Alan Watt, chairman of the trustees at the hospice.

Dr Watt said: “So many people have played a part in the initial appeal to build this hospice, and the ongoing challenge of providing and funding all of the services for the local community.

He added: “This gathering is in fact the second launch (of the charity’s anniversary year) as a group of intrepid swimmers took to waters at Champneys on January 7 to recreate the original swimathon.”

Guests in attendance included, the Mayor of Aylesbury Mark Willis, Alison, the Countess of Buckingham who is president of the charity, Barbara Lucas, founder of the Vale of Aylesbury Hospice Appeal in the 1980s and Lindsay Smith, who founded the Weston Turville Support Group and was on the original committee of the appeal.

Sue Jenkins, former CEO of the charity and former head of fundraising Lindsey Fealey also made an appearance as well as Liz Monaghan, matron and specialist in palliative and end of life care and Carolyn Morrice, Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust’s chief nurse. Staff volunteers, fundraisers and donors were also valued guests, and enjoyed the cutting of a spectacular donated cake.