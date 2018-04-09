Five people injured after car collided with a telegraph pole in Cheddington

Police are appealing for witnesses after five people were injured when their car collided with a telegraph pole in Cheddington.

At 9.05am on Sunday morning a silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling on the B488 Horton Road, Cheddington near to station road, when it left the carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole.

There were five people in the car, an 18-year-old man was transported to the John Radcliffe hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in a serious condition.

Two people were taken to Stoke Mandeville hospital and treated for minor injuries, they have since been discharged, and the other occupants had minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to contact them with any information.

Investigating officer, PC Neil Stephenson from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision, particularly anyone who may have been travelling on the road and has dash cam footage.

“I would also ask anyone who saw this vehicle travelling prior to the incident or anyone who saw the collision to please come forward and call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘407 8/4/18’.