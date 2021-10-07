Five-bedroom detached house in a quiet close newly on the market in Winslow

This five-bedroom detached house on Winslow' s Magpie estate has just come on the market.

Listed for sale for £600,000 on Zoopla, the property in Keach Close is in a quiet cul-de-sac backing on to open grassland.

On the ground floor, the house features a modern kitchen diner with a large island, a dining room with parquet flooring and a window overlooking the rear garden, a dual-aspect living room with patio doors onto the rear garden and a wood-burning stove perfect for those cosy winter nights, and a cloakroom with WC and a hand basin.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is a large double with a built-in double wardrobe and en-suite.

There are three further double bedrooms while bedroom five is currently used as a study. The family bathroom has a three piece suite with a P-shaped bath.

The gardens to the rear and side of the house are mainly to lawn. There is a summer house with power and lighting via a solar panel., a decking area, greenhouse and wood store. A large patio to the side of the house provides space for a table and chairs.

The double garage has an electric roller door, power and light, and there is ample parking on the gravel driveway for at least four cars.

This property is being sold by Alexander & Co.

1. Property of the Week Room for a table and chairs at the side of the house Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week Four of the five bedrooms are doubles Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The garden features a summer house Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week Bathroom with P-shaped bath Photo Sales