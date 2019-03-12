First restaurant to open at Aylesbury's new Exchange development announced

The first restaurant to open at Aylesbury's new Exchange development will be the Rococo Lounge.

It will open its doors to customers for the first time on Wednesday April 3.

Dancers from Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre performing in front of The Exchange building ahead of its official opening on Friday March 8

The restaurant is part of The Lounges group, and will be based at 6 The Exchange - and will serve food and drink all day.

It is placing a focus on attracting families by stocking board games and books that are suitable for all ages, toys for young children and a full kids menu.

Plans are afoot for the venue to host a regular quiz night on Sundays from 8pm.

Agnes Bridges, operations manager at The Lounges said: “We are really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Rococo Lounge and showing local people how to lounge in style.

"The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”