The first members of the cast for the 2018 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime ‘Peter Pan’ have been announced.

Bucks Herald columnist Andy Collins (playing Hook) and pantomime favourite La Voix (playing Smee) will both be participating this year.

The show runs from December 7 to 31.

More cast members for the show will be announced in due course.