Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house blaze despite treacherous conditions

30 firefighters were called to a house fire in Quarrendon on Sunday afternoon (December 10) thought to have been an act of arson.

Six fire engines, from Aylesbury, Winslow, Leighton Buzzard, Wheatley, Thame and Woodstock, battled through the snow to reach the fire on the Bicester Road, just after 2:00pm.

The two-story derelict property has suffered serious damage.

Elsewhere on December 10, Bucks Fire helped 30 vehicles over the railway bridge in Oxford Road after the carriageway became blocked. Firefighters also responded to a collision involving one van on the Tring Road at 10:00am.

A collision between two cars in St Johns Drive, Stone also received a response from the fire service, just before 9:00am