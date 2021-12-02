Firefighters rescue trapped one-year-old from vehicle in town near Aylesbury
One crew of firefighters were sent to the scene
Firefighters rescued a one-year-old child who was trapped in a car in Princes Risborough yesterday evening (December 1).
The baby was locked in the car and needed emergency help as onlookers were unable to safely gain access to the vehicle.
At around 7pm, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and crew to the scene.
The emergency responders were able to break open the vehicle and retrieve the baby safely.
Earlier that day firefighters had been called out to a fire in a home in Aylesbury.
At roughly 2pm on Argyle Avenue, a kitchen fire had spread out of control, causing smoke to fill the property.
By the time the responders arrived on the scene, in two separate engines, the fire had been put out.
Firefighters used a short extension ladder to enter the property and then provided positive pressure ventilation to clear light smoke logging.
The two crews also helped a dog escape the smoky home, setting him free in the home garden.