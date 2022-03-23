Firefighters rescue trapped man from lift shaft in Aylesbury

A man was rescued by firefighters in Aylesbury on Sunday (20 March), after getting trapped in the lift shaft.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines and crews to assist the trapped man who was stuck in a Cambridge Street property.

At roughly 11:55am, the man had fell on top of the lift, when attempting to enter the elevator, not realising that the chute was still stuck on the previous floor.

Firefighters report that the man didn't suffer any injuries as a result of the fall and he was able to leave the scene of his own accord.