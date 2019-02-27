Firefighters rescue girl after she gets stuck up pipe at Aylesbury open space

Firefighters were called to a popular open space in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) after a girl got into difficulty.

Two fire engines were sent to Meadowcroft Playing Fields at just after 5.15pm to rescue a girl who became stuck after climbing up a pipe.

The youngster was uninjured in the incident.

A fire service spokesman said: "The child, who was in their early teens, climbed up a gas pipe that is near to the River Thame which runs behind the playing fields.

"They climbed to a point where they were about six feet off the ground and at this point the alarm was raised.

"We sent two fire crews who rescued the child with the aid of a ladder.

"Our advice is that children should stick to using the play equipment and be careful if they decide to venture elsewhere within the area of the playing fields."