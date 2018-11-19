Firefighters remain at the scene following barn fire in Pitstone

Firefighters remain at the scene following a barn fire in Pitstone on Saturday.

At 12.53am on Saturday, November 17, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire involving 300 tonnes of hay, in Village Road.

Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury, and one from Bedfordshire attended, along with an officer. Firefighters used two ground monitors, one main jet and a thermal imaging camera.

Residents in the area were advised by firefighters to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke was still being produced.

Firefighters remain at the scene today (Monday), undertaking a watching brief.