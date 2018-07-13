Firefighters remain at scene of large fire near Aylesbury

Firefighters are still at the scene following a large fire near Aylesbury last night (Thursday).

A blaze took hold on Moreton Road, Kimblewick, at 8.20pm yesterday evening and involved hay storage units, farm machinery, commercial vehicles, trees and a field measuring about 100 metres by 60 metres.

Seven teams of firefighters from Aylesbury and fire stations further afield were called with firefighters using main jets, hose reels and a water tanker to bring the blaze under control.

Three relief crews took over during the night as the fire service stayed at the scene to ensure the blaze remained under control.

As of 4pm this afternoon, one relief crew is still at the scene and some hay is still alight.

A fire service spokesman said: “If you live close by and can smell smoke, we would still advise that you keep your windows closed.”