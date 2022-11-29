News you can trust since 1832
Firefighters race to blaze at derelict house in Aylesbury

Four fire crews were called out to the incident

By Hannah Richardson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Four fire engines were called out to a fire in a derelict house in Aylesbury on Sunday, November 27.

Fire crews from Aylesbury, Thame, Slade Park and Winslow attended the incident on Chaloner Road just before 7pm.

The fire was on the ground floor of the house. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a main jet, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a 10.5m ladder.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Thames Valley Police were notified.

