Firefighters cut man from car in ditch on rural road near Buckingham
Police and ambulance also attended the incident
By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:40 pm
Firefighters were called to cut a man from a car which had ended up in a ditch near Buckingham.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called out following a collision involving one car on Sandpit Hill, Tingewick, at 10.35pm yesterday, Monday, October 3.
Two fire engines and crews from Buckingham attended, along with two officers.
A car was in a ditch when they arrived.
The firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release an injured man, who was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.
Thames Valley Police also attended.