Firefighters cut man from car in ditch on rural road near Buckingham

Firefighters were called to cut a man from a car which had ended up in a ditch near Buckingham.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called out following a collision involving one car on Sandpit Hill, Tingewick, at 10.35pm yesterday, Monday, October 3.

Two fire engines and crews from Buckingham attended, along with two officers.

The injured man was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service

A car was in a ditch when they arrived.

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release an injured man, who was cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.