Firefighters cut man from car after early morning crash near Buckingham

A man had to be cut from a car which had left the road near Buckingham this morning, Tuesday.

Firefighters from Buckingham were called just after 6am today to a collision involving one car on Brackley Road, Shalstone.

The fire crew used cutting gear and a winch to release the man from the car and gave immediate emergency care, before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.