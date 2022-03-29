Firefighters cut man from car after early morning crash near Buckingham

The car came off the road near Shalstone

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:30 pm

A man had to be cut from a car which had left the road near Buckingham this morning, Tuesday.

Firefighters from Buckingham were called just after 6am today to a collision involving one car on Brackley Road, Shalstone.

The fire crew used cutting gear and a winch to release the man from the car and gave immediate emergency care, before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

