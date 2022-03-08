Firefighters called to tractor on fire in Aylesbury Vale village

Fire engines from Buckingham and Bicester attended the scene of the fire

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:15 pm

Firefighters were called out after a tractor caught fire in a village near Buckingham.

Fire crews from Buckingham and Bicester attended the tractor fire on Portway Road, Twyford, at 3.10pm yesterday, Monday, March 7.

The firefighters used breathing apparatus, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out.

