Firefighters called to tractor on fire in Aylesbury Vale village
Fire engines from Buckingham and Bicester attended the scene of the fire
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:15 pm
Firefighters were called out after a tractor caught fire in a village near Buckingham.
Fire crews from Buckingham and Bicester attended the tractor fire on Portway Road, Twyford, at 3.10pm yesterday, Monday, March 7.
The firefighters used breathing apparatus, a short extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out.