Firefighters called to night-time blaze in children's playground in Buckingham
A wooden climbing frame was on fire
By Reporter
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters used buckets of water to put out a playground fire in Buckingham
A fire crew from Buckingham were called to the Bridge Street play area at 10pm last night (Monday, February 20), where a wooden climbing frame was on fire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The firefighters extinguished the blaze and the incident was reported to Thames Valley Police.
Find out about careers in the Fire, Police or Ambulance services at the Emergency Services Careers Fair on Sunday, February 26, in Milton Keynes.