Firefighters called to crash involving a car and a van in Aylesbury Vale

Thankfully nobody was hurt in the crash near Buckingham

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:34 am

Firefighters from Bucks Fire and Rescue were called out to a crash involving a car and a van in Aylesbury Vale.

A fire crew from West Ashland attended the scene on Bletchley Road, Great Horwood, at about 9.15am on Friday, February 25.

A man and a woman were released before they arrived. Neither of them were injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters made the scene safe.

Aylesbury Vale