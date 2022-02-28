Firefighters called to crash involving a car and a van in Aylesbury Vale
Thankfully nobody was hurt in the crash near Buckingham
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:32 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:34 am
Firefighters from Bucks Fire and Rescue were called out to a crash involving a car and a van in Aylesbury Vale.
A fire crew from West Ashland attended the scene on Bletchley Road, Great Horwood, at about 9.15am on Friday, February 25.
A man and a woman were released before they arrived. Neither of them were injured.
The firefighters made the scene safe.