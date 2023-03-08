Firefighters called to car ablaze in village near Aylesbury
The vehicle was well alight when Aylesbury firefighters reached the scene
By Hannah Richardson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters from Bucks Fire & Rescue Service were called out to a blazing car in Waddesdon this morning (Wednesday, March 8).
A fire engine from Aylesbury attended the scene on Blackgrove Road, Waddesdon, at about 7.35am. The car was well alight on their arrival.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire, and the incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.