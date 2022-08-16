News you can trust since 1832
Firefighters called to blaze in field near Buckingham

Buckingham firefighters extinguished a field fire near Buckingham yesterday, Monday.

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:58 pm

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Main Street, Dadford, at 4.40pm on Monday, August 15.

A fire engine and crew from Buckingham attended.

Around 100sq m of stubble and straw was on fire.

The firefighters used one hose reel jet and beaters to extinguish the fire.

