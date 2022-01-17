Firefighters called after blaze in agricultural loader spread to buildings near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Firefighters were called out after a fire in an agricultural loader spread to an empty barn in a village between Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

Fire crews from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the incident in Stratford Road, Beachampton, at about 4pm on Wednesday, January 12.

The fire had spread from an agricultural loader to an empty barn, causing damage to the facias and guttering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service