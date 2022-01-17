Firefighters called after blaze in agricultural loader spread to buildings near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Bucks Fire & Rescue crews from Buckingham and West Ashland tackled the blaze in Beachampton

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:34 pm

Firefighters were called out after a fire in an agricultural loader spread to an empty barn in a village between Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

Fire crews from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the incident in Stratford Road, Beachampton, at about 4pm on Wednesday, January 12.

The fire had spread from an agricultural loader to an empty barn, causing damage to the facias and guttering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters established a water shuttle and used breathing apparatus, hose reels, a fog spike, a dry powder extinguisher and thermal imaging cameras to make sure the fire was extinguished.

Milton KeynesBuckingham