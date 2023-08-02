News you can trust since 1832
Firefighters called after beam catches fire on Buckingham shopfront

The crew from Buckingham Fire Station found a fire in a beam on the outside of a commercial building on Market Square
By Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters were called out after a beam on a Buckingham shopfront caught fire yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).

The crew from Buckingham Fire Station attended at about 5.35pm found a fire in a beam on the outside of a commercial building on Market Square, Buckingham.

The firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to get the blaze under control.

