Firefighters called after beam catches fire on Buckingham shopfront
The crew from Buckingham Fire Station found a fire in a beam on the outside of a commercial building on Market Square
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters were called out after a beam on a Buckingham shopfront caught fire yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).
The crew from Buckingham Fire Station attended at about 5.35pm found a fire in a beam on the outside of a commercial building on Market Square, Buckingham.
The firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to get the blaze under control.