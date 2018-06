Fire service have been called to a blaze on New Street, Aylesbury.

Bucks and MK Fire Service tweeted that they had received more than 20 calls because of a van on fire in the Town Centre.

The firelog reports this hapenned at 10:09 this morning. They released: "Van on fire, New Street, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus.