Fire crews scramble to free horse stuck in stable in Aylesbury Vale village

Fire engines from Buckingham, Bicester and Kidlington converged on Marsh Gibbon, to free a horse that was stuck in a stable.

The three fire crews were called to Whales Lane, Marsh Gibbon, at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.

The firefighters provided assistance to a vet, after a horse had become stuck in its stable.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service