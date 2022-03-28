Fire crews scramble to free horse stuck in stable in Aylesbury Vale village
Firefighters provided assistance to a vet
By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:02 pm
Fire engines from Buckingham, Bicester and Kidlington converged on Marsh Gibbon, to free a horse that was stuck in a stable.
The three fire crews were called to Whales Lane, Marsh Gibbon, at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.
The firefighters provided assistance to a vet, after a horse had become stuck in its stable.
Firefighters removed the stable door and used large animal rescue equipment to help release the horse.