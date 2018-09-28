Find the right dog for your family at unique Aylesbury workshop

A workshop with a difference is being held in Aylesbury next month - with the aim of advising people on how to find the right dog for them.

The event is being organised by dog training company Dog Matters.

“Finding The Right Dog For Your Family” takes place at McGrumpy and Snuffles on Duck Farm Court in Aylesbury on Sunday October 21 between 11am and 2pm.

As well as providing assistance and advice on how to be a responsible dog owner, the workshop is also raising money for MASKS (Make a Special Kid Smile) - a charity that supports The Vale Federation of Schools, Booker Park and Stocklake Park Schools.

Claire Lush, owner of Dog Matters and dog trainer with 15 years’ experience explained why she has set up the workshop.

Claire said: “I have chosen to run this event to help families navigate the challenges of searching for a companion dog and support as many families as possible to get the right dog for them, setting them up for success from the beginning, helping to prevent difficulties and encouraging responsible dog ownership.

“All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charity MASKS which supports students with learning difficulties across the Vale Federation.

"The charity helps to provide children aged 3 – 19 with valuable experiences and equipment to aid their education and support their emotional and physical well-being. I want to help support their cause, in particular, the School Dog Project which is based at Stocklake Park School.”

For more information about the event contact Dog Matters on 07921551433 or find them on Facebook by searching Dog Matters Aylesbury.

The workshop costs £15 per person or £20 per family and places can be booked by e-mailing dogmattersaylesbury@gmail.com