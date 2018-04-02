Final acts for Aylesbury Live in the Park announced

The final three acts to perform at Live in the Park 2018 have been announced following an open mic competition at Shoot Pool in Aylesbury.

Seven bands battled it out to win the chance to play on the Main Stage in the 4pm slot.

The winners were Toffees, a four piece rock band based in Milton Keynes.

The judges described their sequence of Britpop material as ‘professional and dynamic’.

A Main Stage wildcard has been awarded to Lost & Found, a six piece pop band who formed while at Waddesdon School.

Meanwhile, singer and guitarist Craig Live from Haddenham has been given the winning spot on the Second Stage at 3.30pm.

An Aylesbury Town Council spokesman said: “The standard was amazingly high, with a wide range of performers giving it their all, for the opportunity to perform at Live in the Park 2018.

“We’d like to thank our event hosts and judges for giving their time to support and encourage local live music.

“A huge thank you also to all of the performers who came and shared their talent with us.”

The performers already confirmed on the Main Stage are Bustin Loose, Skamungas, Everus, A Little Bit Country, Into The South, Serenade The Stars & Nikki Loy.

Already confirmed on the Second Stage are The White Tips, Casey Leigh, Inlak’esh and Sinfiction.