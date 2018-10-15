Festival of Lights returns to Aylesbury - with even more music and fun in 2018!

The Festival of Lights returns to Aylesbury town centre later this month and promises to provide fun and entertainment for everyone in celebration of Diwali.

The event is being organised by Poonam Gupta who runs Holy Cow Home and takes place in Kingsbury Square and at Bucks County Museum on Saturday October 27 from 1pm to 6pm.

Last year's Aylesbury Festival of Lights - pictured is a dancing workshop

The Hindu New Year will be celebrated with performances from local dance schools, folk and Bollywood dance performances, a light parade, food and craft stalls, face painting and much more.

Visitors can try out folk and Bollywood dancing, yoga and meditation and there will be a chance to try on a sari.

Special guests on the day include chef Atul Kochhar and Bollywood choreographer Jay Kumar.

The Festival of Light received a grant from the Big Lottery Fund while fundraising yoga, meditation and Bollywood dance sessions have helped raise money which will be used towards event costs.

A Bollywood masterclass at Aylesbury's Healthy living Centre with Jay Kumar - this event was held to raise funds for the Aylesbury Festival of Lights

This year’s event will be on a much bigger scale than the 2017 edition and organiser Poonam Gupta said: “We are looking for people to help out with manning the drink stands, meeting and greeting visitors, stewarding and selling raffle tickets.

“This year’s event is much bigger - we have a light parade with local schools involved and we are using the whole of the museum space as well.

“The whole event is free - you have to register for some of the workshops but there is no cost to participate.

“It is a big family event and we hope everyone will come and support us.”

For more information visit www.holycowhome.co.uk/festival-of-lights