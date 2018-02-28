Festival chorus herald spring in Thame with Elgar

A spring concert being held in Thame will celebrate the English composer Edward Elgar.

Prepare to experience the isolation of the creative artist in Edward Elgar’s The Music Makers, performed by Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus on Saturday, March 17, with Ealing Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of John Gibbons.

The concert will also feature Midori Komachi playing the deliciously spring-like Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.

Sergei Rachmaninov’s Spring, a short work for chorus, baritone and orchestra, will celebrate the return of a new season.

The concert is being held at Thame Leisure Centre at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £13 for adults, £10 concessions, £1 under 18s, at Eventbrite via lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk and on the door.