Farmers take Christmas to market in Thame and help those in need

The nativity goes to market next week as farmers get into the festive spirit in style - and all for a good cause.

Farming charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is hosting a Christmas fundraiser at Thame Livestock Market on Thursday, December 7 - but tread carefully or you might just end up taking to the floor yourself!

RABI’s Buckinghamshire committee and the Thame Farmers Auction Mart have joined forces to organise the event, which will feature plenty of Christmas carols under the musical lead of the Chinnor Silver Training Band.

Rural chaplain Jenny Edmans will preside over much of the evening’s activities and the ‘jolly’ nativity play in the main auction ring is sure to be spectacular, with audience participation actively encouraged.

Join the charity for an evening of Christmas carols, by kind permission of Thame Farmers’ Market. There will be mince pies, mulled wine, a charity raffle and auction, as well as the famous RABI nativity.

The evening event at the market in North Street runs from 7pm until 10pm.

The RABI is farming’s oldest and largest welfare charity, giving out grants of around £2m each year. In 2017, RABI has given out over £18k in Oxfordshire and more than £11k in Buckinghamshire (figures to September 2017).

Jenni Green, RABI regional manager for South Central, said: “It’s sure to be a fun-packed evening, with an auction, mulled wine and mince pies galore, lots of laughs and a great atmosphere. The nativity play is always a big highlight and the market ring provides a natural amphitheatre.

“The money we raise will help people from the farming sector in financial hardship. Sadly, there are plenty of people in our rural communities who, often through no fault of their own, will have precious little to celebrate this Christmas.”

For more information, contact Jenni Green on jenni.green@rabi.org.uk